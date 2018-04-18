6 things to do this weekend in the Bluegrass

‘James and the Giant Peach Jr.’
A boy sets off on a surreal adventure with his insect friends and a giant peach in this musical based on the story by Roald Dahl. Show times are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lexington Children’s Theater Main Stage, 418 West Short Street. Tickets are $19 for adults, $16 for children. Lctonstage.org.
Thunder Over Louisville
This traditional start to the Kentucky Derby Festival features food and drink, children’s activities, and vendors along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. The air show, featuring military and civilian aircraft, is at 3 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Thunderoverlouisville.org.
‘Black Horsemen of the Kentucky Turf’
Contributions of African Americans to the horse industry in Kentucky are documented in this new exhibit opening with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the International Museum of the Horse at the Kentucky Hose Park, 4089 Ironworks Pike. The free event includes appetizers and a cash bar. Imh.org.
‘Bernstein at 100’
The University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra is joined by the UK Choirs and UK Jazz Ensemble in its season finale that pays tribute to the legendary American composer, Leonard Bernstein. The concert is 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose Street. Tickets are $9 for adults, $4 for students. Singletarycenter.com.
Julien Baker
The singer’s solo debut ‘Sprained Ankle,’ garnered wide acclaim in 2015. Touring behind her new release, “Turn Out the Lights,” the Memphis native plays a sold-out show at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Theburlky.com.
‘The Power of Music: Harmony’
The Lexington Chamber Chorale wraps up its season with performances from the Kentuckians Chorus, a barbershop ensemble, and the Byzantine Choir of St. Andrews Orthodox Church, which sings selections in Arabic. The concert is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Second Presbyterian Church at 460 East Main Street. Tickets are $10 to $20. Lexingtonchamberchorale.org.
