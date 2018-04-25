6 things to do this weekend in the Bluegrass

Climb aboard the Millennium Falcon
Climb aboard the Millennium Falcon of "Star Wars" fame, which will be docked at a spot in a galaxy not so far away. A replica of the interior of the iconic ship as it appears in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," will be open for free tours Friday through Sunday at Northern Kentucky University's BB&T Arena in Highland Heights. Constructed by skilled fan builders, the Falcon’s hold and cockpit reproduce in detail the interior set seen in the movie, from the iconic holochess game table to the dazzling control panels. Timed event tickets are available while supplies last on-site at each day's opening time. Visit 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” which tells the story of the mercenary smuggler before he met L, opens in theaters on May 25. Bit.ly/2HKX0Fu.
Cirque du Soleil: 'Corteo
A clown imagines his own funeral, bringing to life a fantastic carnival featuring 51 acrobats, musicians, singers, and actors from all around the world. Show times are 7:30 Friday; 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday at Rupp Arena. Tickets are $41.50 to $132.50. Rupparena.com. Read more about the production at LexGo.com.
'Motown The Musical'
Broadway Live at the Opera House Brings a weekend of Motown hits like "Heard it Through the Grapevine" and "Dancing in the Streets" to the stage this weekend for five shows: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 to $120 and available at the Lexington Center ticket office, by calling 859-233-3535 or visiting Lexingtonoperahouse.com. Read more about Kentucky State University graduate Arielle Crosby, a Detroit native who is in the show, at LexGo.com.
'The 39 Steps'
More than 150 zany characters played by a cast of four makes for a fast-faced whodunit in this Tony Award-winning show. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Leeds Center for the Arts in Winchester. Tickets are $12 to $18. Leedscenter.org.
Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event
Riders and horses from around the world will compete Friday through Sunday at the Kentucky Horse Park. Ground admission is $25 to $50 daily. For more ticket information go to Kentuckythreedayevent.com. See our story about the new exhibit at the Horse Park's Internation Museum of the Horse on Page 5.
'The Bluegrass Files: Down the Rabbit Hole’ Book Launch
The debut novel by musician Frank Messina, also known as "Doc" Messina, is a mystery set in Lexington. Stop by Magee’s Bakery — one of several local scenes mentioned in the book — from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday for a book signing and refreshments.
Comments