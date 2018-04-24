Cirque comes to Rupp Arena: 'It’s a very unique thing that people don’t see. Ever.'

There are approximately 1,300 artists that are bringing 19 different Cirque du Soleil productions to life in venues across the country and around the world.
Among those mesmerizing performers, Fred Umali is what he would consider a “specialist.” For the current North American Cirque du Soleil production of “Corteo,” which comes to Rupp Arena for five performances April 27 through April 29, Umali, a native Californian and former competing U.S. gymnast, is one of only a few people with the athleticism and timing to pull off the show’s final thrilling act known as “Tournik.”
A combination of horizontal bar techniques and circus artistry, the group of acrobats perform of a highly difficult and extremely risky routine inside the cube-shaped structure. “We’re kind of swinging around the bars, doing different style images and trying to stay in sync with one another,” Umali said. “It’s a very unique thing that people don’t see. Ever.”
That last sentence in many ways could describe almost any Cirque du Soleil production. The Quebec-based company, which started with just 20 street performers in 1984, has garnered international fame putting on shows that elevate the circus to art thanks to its performers, its variety, its storytelling, its production value and its creative direction.
“I think it’s just kind of the culmination of the people who have dreamed this company to life and have put together something just on another level,” Umali said. “You have production companies and you have Cirque du Soleil productions.”
The show “Corteo” (which means “cortege” in Italian) first premiered in Montreal in 2005 and tells the tale of a circus clown imagining his own funeral, which is highlighted by a carnival-like atmosphere and features characters and performers both human and heavenly. The show features jugglers, hula-hoop performers, musicians, clowns, actors and acrobats performing amazing feats on objects ranging from ladders and chandeliers to teeterboards and specially designed trampoline beds, just to name a few.
Umail was in the original cast of “Corteo.” While he has performed in other Cirque du Soleil productions, he continues to come back to “Corteo” due to his speciality, but also with a fondness for the show itself, which he describes as an “emotional rollercoaster.”
“I really believe what makes this show unique is the overall ambiance of everything you get and everything being put together,” he said.
For people who have never seen a Cirque du Soleil performance, Umali, who is as much of a fan as he is a performer, is confident everyone will be entertained by “Corteo,” but others may walk away having experienced a lot more.
“When I go to see a Cirque show, it’s not like going to see a movie. It’s not like going to a concert,” he said. “Here, you get a bit of everything and it’s hard not to walk away from these productions not being satisfied and not finding something that touched you either emotionally or visually.”
If you go
Cirque du Soleil “Corteo”
When: 7:30 p.m. April 27, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 28, 1 and 5 p.m. April 29
Where: Rupp Arena 430 W. Vine St.
Tickets: $41.50-$132.50 (prices subject to change)
Phone: 859-233-3535
Online:Rupparena.com, Cirquedusoleil.com
