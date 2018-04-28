A clown's funeral? Cirque du Soleil brings thrill, unique twist on circus to Rupp.

There is just something about a circus.

When it comes to live shows, very few events invoke the mix of awe, wonder, anxiousness and joy a circus provides. But in the case of the Quebec-based, internationally renowned company Cirque du Soleil, you get very similar thrills with more refinement, packaged to be its own unique form of spectacle.

The parts that Cirque does well — perhaps better than anyone else — were certainly on display in its production of “Corteo” that opened at Rupp Arena Friday night for a weekend-long run, thanks to dozens of amazing acrobats, musicians, clowns and performers working with an aesthetic and serviceable story that mostly tied the show together.

Abandoning the usual bright colors of your typical three-ring circus for a more muted Victorian aesthetic and a clock face stage, the show itself is a dream of a circus clown named Mauro (Mauro Mozzani) who imagines his own carnival-like funeral procession on his deathbed. As he passes to the afterlife, many of his old friends come to treat him to one last performance.

Because it is a circus, the audience witnessed acts they have probably seen before. But because it is Cirque, they were getting to see these acts in a completely different way thanks to elaborate props. Aerial acts were performing hanging from and sometimes inside of giant chandeliers. Replicating every little kid’s fantasy, a dozen male and female acrobats did a trampoline act on giant bouncing beds. While most of the evening’s music came with lots of Italian and Latin flavor, the teeterboard act turned into a dynamic battle of skill and nerve-inducing heights with rousing percussion.

Among the other incredible but standard circus acts were some long-distance jugglers, a hula-hooper spinning hoops from virtually every limb (at one point hanging upside down), impressive cyr wheel artists and high-flying aerial acts performing on Korean double stations, suspended poles and straps. Other acts stood apart for their dramatic flair or visual wonder.

The one-of-a-kind highlight of the show may have been the Helium Dance, where Mauro sent his diminutive clown princess (Valentina Paylevanyan) out floating into the audience courtesy of giant helium balloons (she also had a helium-esque voice to match) as the audience passed her around as far as the first few rows in the lower bowl of Rupp Arena.

There was also live marionette puppet that came to life thanks to a special rigging apparatus and a ladder performer that dramatically reached to connect with an angel suspended above (angels were ever-present in this show) providing plenty of jaw-dropping drama.

While Mauro was an affable and often humorous presence on stage, Cirque’s moments when it steered away from physical feats or leaned into humor were the few instances the show seemed to lose momentum or stall. A sequence where performers played crystal glasses filled with water and Tibetan bowls was mainly saved by the impressive whistling abilities of the show’s ringmaster Mr. Loyal (Sean Lomax). Moments like a giant clown attempting to hit a talking golf ball that came out of the stage floor mainly hit the funny bone of the audience’s youngest on-lookers while a miniature stage play that was supposed to be comedic chaos was more chaotic confusion that ran on too long.

Thankfully, the show ended on a high note with Tournik, a highly choreographed and captivating acrobatic sequence on a cube of horizontal bars.

It can always be fun for the whole family when the circus comes to down, but “Corteo” was proof that there are a few moments only Cirque du Soleil can provide.





