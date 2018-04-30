You saw them at the movies this weekend. See Marvel heroes at Rupp in September.

After "The Avengers: Infinity War" posted the biggest opening weekend ever at the movies, Rupp Arena announced Monday that it is bringing the live stunt show "Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes" to Lexington.

The show announcement promises "cutting-edge special effects, aerial maneuvers, pyrotechnics, martial arts, motorcycle stunts and vast 3D video projection mapping in this completely new thrilling adventure," featuring Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and the Guardians of the Galaxy battling Loki, Yondu and the Green Goblin.

Black Panther battles Rhino in "Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes." Feld Entertainment

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Showtimes for the event are 7 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7, 1 and 5 p.m. Sept. 8, and 1 p.m. Sept. 9.

Tickets for the shows start at $20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 8 at the Lexington Center Ticket Office and all Ticketmaster locations, by calling 859-233-3535 or visiting Rupparena.com.