Anthony Davis, George Clooney, Chris Stapleton larger than life in new Lexington mural
If you think Anthony Davis looks tall in person, wait until you see his 20 feet tall torso in Jonas Never’s mural. For the past week Jonas has been painting a giant mural at Floyd’s 99 Barbershop at Malabu Dr. and Nicholasville Rd.
The Wesleyan Singers of Kentucky Wesleyan College performed the Kentucky state song, "My Old Kentucky Home," by Stephen Collins Foster, for passengers on their Atlanta flight to Europe for a tour. The choir is on a 10-day concert trip.
Married artists Amanda Matthews and Brad Connell poured 2,200-degree molten bronze into molds for “Katsina,”Lexington’s first statue of a woman on public property. It will be unveiled on Mother’s Day at Wellington Park.
Sally Scherer, Josh Moore and Janet Patton sample Woodford Reserve's Double Double Oaked Bourbon, a variation of the popular Double Oaked Bourbon available for purchase at most liquor stores. (Music: www. bensound.com)
In this episode of Unboxing the Bourbon, Sally Scherer, Josh Moore and Janet Patton test out a new Brown-Forman bourbon called the King of Kentucky. It will be released in June and will be a hard find. (Music: www.bensound.com)
Bluegrass Community and Technical College Theatre director Tim X. Davis talks about the diverse cast of the group’s current production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” April 5-8 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
From Academy Award® -winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom), Won’t You Be My Neighbor? takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and mo