Drew Scott of 'Property Brothers' swaps suit for kilt to marry Linda Phan

That prince of England and the American actress aren't the only celebrities getting hitched this month.
Drew Scott, one of the "princes" of HGTV and one-half of the popular "Property Brothers," got married on Saturday in Italy to longtime girlfriend Linda Phan, 31, creative director of Scott Brothers Global.
Scott, 40, a real estate agent, swapped his ubiquitous suit for a kilt for the ceremony, which took place in front of about 300 guests, according to People magazine.
The "Property Brothers" can make a claim to their own royal ties. They have said they are related to Robert the Bruce, a 14th-century ruler of Scotland, on their mother's side.
For fans of the show who weren't invited - that would be most of them - TLC will air a special called "Property Brothers: Linda & Drew Say I Do," premiering June 2.
Keeping up with the made-for-TV theme, even the couple's buttercream frosting cake will be featured on the June 25 episode of Food Network's "Cake Hunters" series.
The description makes it sound good enough to eat - a cake with four fillings, including goat cheese and strawberry balsamic, organic red velvet, carrot and chocolate hazelnut.
This is a couple with a demonstrable sweet tooth. When Scott proposed in December 2016, six years after they met, he presented his beloved with a colorful, topsy-turvy Dr. Seuss-themed cake, Delish reported, because one of Phan's favorite books is Seuss's "Oh, The Places You'll Go."
He gave her a 1.2-carat diamond ring he designed, too.
Their destination wedding included lots of activities - and food- for their guests, including a bicycle tour, cooking classes and a welcome party featuring cheese and pasta making, People reported.
For the ceremony, Scott and his groomsmen wore kilts, according to People. His twin and "Property Brothers" co-star, Jonathan, and their brother, J.D., served as best men. Phan had 10 bridesmaids, but no maid of honor.
They surprised guests with a dance performed by Scott's partner from "Dancing With The Stars," Emma Slater, and her husband, "DWTS" pro Sasha Farber.
Instead of signing up for a standard wedding registry, the couple asked guests to donate to the WE charity that raises money to to provide access to clean water to people in need around the world.
So just like that, one of the dynamic Scott twins is "off the market." Apparently some of the most popular Google searches about them concern their marital/dating status.
Last month Page Six and other publications reported than Jonathan Scott broke up with fianceé Jacinta Kuznetsov and was resisting any help with finding a date for his brother's wedding.
"Jonathan hates being set up, so no, we’re not (going to help him try to find a date)," Scott told Us Weekly last month. “He’s just coming to spend time with our family and friends.”
