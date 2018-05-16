7 things to do this weekend in the Bluegrass

'The Little Mermaid'
Kentucky Ballet Theatre goes under the sea for this colorful production of the classic children's tale. Performances are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday , 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lexington Opera House. Tickets are $20 to $37. Kyballet.com.
Bluegrass Classic Stockdog Trials
Dogs and handlers from across the U.S. and Canada compete from dawn to dusk through Sunday at Masterson Station Park. Bluegrassclassic.wordpress.com.
Kentucky Sheep & Fiber Festival
Fiber artists, live demonstrations and vendors celebrate all things sheep, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Masterson Station Park. The weekend includes sheep shearing, crafts, and live sheep, llamas and alpacas available for petting and photos. Kentuckysheepandfiber.com.
'Funk Fridays'
A new series featuring food and music kicks off on Friday at the Lyric Theatre. Fun 4 Everyone featuring family activities starts at 6 p.m., and Lexington band Special Session performs at 8 p.m. Local food trucks will be there. Look for more shows every third Friday. Tickets are $5, free for ages 12 and younger. Lexingtonlyric.com.
Francisco's Farm
The Francisco's Farm Art Fair is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Midway University in Midway. Artists will offer jewelry, ceramics, woodwork, and more. Food and drink vendors will be on site. Admission is free. Parking is $5.
Gallery Hop
The free self-guided tour of downtown galleries is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Along the route you'll find “The Art of Pastel: Two Artists, Two Visions” on view at the City Gallery at Pam Miller Downtown Art Center at 141 East Main Street. The show's two artists, Anne Kindle and Marianna McDonald, will be there painting live, a landscape on one canvas. Galleryhoplex.com.
Maserati Mingle
Check out exotic cars on display, a preview to the Keeneland Concours d'Elegance, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 North Limestone. Food and drink is available for purchase at the free event. Entrance to the VIP tent is a $20 donation. Proceeds benefit the Kentucky Children's Hopsital at the University of Kentucky. Keenelandconcours.com.
