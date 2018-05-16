Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents 'The Little Mermaid' at the Lexington Opera House.
Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents 'The Little Mermaid' at the Lexington Opera House. Kentucky Ballet Theatre
Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents 'The Little Mermaid' at the Lexington Opera House. Kentucky Ballet Theatre

LexGo

7 things to do this weekend in the Bluegrass

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

May 16, 2018 03:06 PM

'The Little Mermaid'

Kentucky Ballet Theatre goes under the sea for this colorful production of the classic children's tale. Performances are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday , 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lexington Opera House. Tickets are $20 to $37. Kyballet.com.

stockdog.JPG
Tip the border collie herded sheep during the 2016 Bluegrass Classic Stockdog Trial. This year's event is through Sunday at Masterson Station Park.

Bluegrass Classic Stockdog Trials

Dogs and handlers from across the U.S. and Canada compete from dawn to dusk through Sunday at Masterson Station Park. Bluegrassclassic.wordpress.com.

Kentucky Sheep & Fiber Festival

Fiber artists, live demonstrations and vendors celebrate all things sheep, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Masterson Station Park. The weekend includes sheep shearing, crafts, and live sheep, llamas and alpacas available for petting and photos. Kentuckysheepandfiber.com.

'Funk Fridays'

A new series featuring food and music kicks off on Friday at the Lyric Theatre. Fun 4 Everyone featuring family activities starts at 6 p.m., and Lexington band Special Session performs at 8 p.m. Local food trucks will be there. Look for more shows every third Friday. Tickets are $5, free for ages 12 and younger. Lexingtonlyric.com.

franciscosfarm.JPG
Bob Wiggins worked a new broom at the Francisco's Farm Arts Festival in 2009. The festival is Saturday and Sunday at Midway University in Midway.

Francisco's Farm

The Francisco's Farm Art Fair is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Midway University in Midway. Artists will offer jewelry, ceramics, woodwork, and more. Food and drink vendors will be on site. Admission is free. Parking is $5.

Gallery Hop

The free self-guided tour of downtown galleries is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Along the route you'll find “The Art of Pastel: Two Artists, Two Visions” on view at the City Gallery at Pam Miller Downtown Art Center at 141 East Main Street. The show's two artists, Anne Kindle and Marianna McDonald, will be there painting live, a landscape on one canvas. Galleryhoplex.com.

maserati.JPG
Kathy Kenney and her nephew Brady check out the cars at the Maserati Mingle in 2014. The event is Friday in downtown Lexington.
Mark Cornelison

Maserati Mingle

Check out exotic cars on display, a preview to the Keeneland Concours d'Elegance, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 North Limestone. Food and drink is available for purchase at the free event. Entrance to the VIP tent is a $20 donation. Proceeds benefit the Kentucky Children's Hopsital at the University of Kentucky. Keenelandconcours.com.

  Comments  