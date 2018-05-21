6 things to do this Memorial Day weekend in the Bluegrass

Poolapalooza

Celebrate the beginning of the summer swim season from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Southland Aquatic Center at 625 Hill-n-Dale Road. The day will include giveaways, music, and family-friendly activities. The city's other aquatic centers at Castlewood, Tates Creek, and Woodland, will also be open for the season.

Donnie Baker Provided

Donnie Baker

The comedian of "Bob and Tom" fame headlines at Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $22 to $25. Comedyoffbroadway.com.

'Altered Views: Experiencing the Contemporary Landscape'

The exhibit opens with a Fourth Friday reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. Food and drinks by Sweet Liilu's will be served and the Volare String Quartet will perform. Admission is $5. Lexingtonartleague.org.

Ben Chapman, from left Justin Norris, Cole Campbell and Jordan Durham, performed on stage during rehearsal for "Smokey Joe's Cafe" Tuesday at the Woodford Theatre in Versailles. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

'Smokey Joe's Cafe'

The Woodford Theatre presents this celebration of the music of the 50s featuring 39 songs by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller including 'Hound Dog,' 'On Broadway,' and 'There Goes My Baby.' Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday through June 3, with a special Thursday performance at 7:30 p.m. May 31 at the Falling Springs Recreation and Arts Center, 275 Beasley Road in Versailles. Tickets are $22 for adults, $15 for students. Woodfordtheatre.com.

Magnolia Boulevard is (L to R) Todd Copeland on drums, Gregg Erwin on lead guitar, Ryan Allen on keys, Maggie Noelle on lead vocals and John Roberts on bass. Kim Blackburn Kim Blackburn photography

Magnolia Boulevard

The Lexington rock, blues, and jam band rockers are releasing their debut EP. Join them for the celebration 9 p.m. Friday at The Burl with performances by Joslyn & The Sweet Compression and the Zach Longoria Project. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of Show. Theburlky.com.

Abbey Road on the River

America and Vanilla Fudge will headline at this Beatles-inspired festival featuring 50 bands performing the music of the Fab Four and the '60s. Concerts are Thursday through Monday at Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville, Ind.. That's at the foot of the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge connecting the Louisville and Jeffersonville waterfronts. A one-day pass is $35, $10 for ages 20 and younger. Arotr.com.