7 things to do this weekend in the Bluegrass, from bikes to brass bands to Bigfoot

Bike Lexington Family Fun Ride
Cyclists will take to the streets of Lexington for a family-friendly ride on Saturday. Free registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza. Downtownlex.com/bike-lexington.
Great American Brass Band Festival
The annual celebration of brass band music, featuring national and regional brass talent as well as other attractions, in Thursday through Sunday in Downtown Danville. Visit Gabbf.org for complete information.
Free Friday Flicks: 'Trolls'
Each Friday in June enjoy a free outdoor screening at Jacobson Park. Pre-movie activities, including children's games and a petting zoo, start at 7 p.m. The movie starts at dark. This week's film is the DreamWorks animated musical "Trolls," featuring the voices of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick. Lexingtonky.gov/free-friday-flicks.
'Over the River and Through the Woods'
Rose Barn Theatre wraps up its production of a comedy by Joe DiPietro. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at the Old Parsonage of Andrew Tribble, 2191 Boonesborough Road in Richmond. Tickets are $17 to $20. Rosebarntheatre.com.
Swingin' On Short
Beginners and seasoned dancers alike can swing to the tunes of a live band at this free night of dance, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza at 120 North Limestone. Arthur Murray and the Hepcats Swing Dance Club will provide free dance lessons. More experienced dancers can test their skills at a dance contest. The band Neon Swing X-perience from Pittsburgh will perform. Lexingtonky.gov/swingin-short.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Country Fair
This annual event features carnival rides, games, a petting zoo, and live music. Visit 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1750 Summerhill Drive. Admission is $1 Thursday through Saturday, free on Sunday. Facebook.com/setoncountryfair.
Wildman Days
No word yet if any mythical hairy creature will make an appearance at this celebration of the legend of Sasquatch, Friday through Sunday in Lawrenceburg. Cliff Barackman and James "Bobo" Fay of Animal Planet’s "Finding Bigfoot" will be there, and the weekend will include live music and food vendors. Wildmandays.com.
