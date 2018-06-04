Nashville-based Great Peacock is part of the music lineup for Well Crafted at Shaker Village.
LexGo

The week to come: Trombone Shorty, Well Crafted, Donnell Rawlings

By Harriett Hendren

June 04, 2018 06:11 PM



June 11

Trombone Shorty

7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. Part of the Troubadour Concert Series. $46-$56. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.

June 14

Yappy Hour

5-7 p.m. Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Rd. Libations and treats for leashed dogs and their humans. $25 minimum suggested donations. RSVP required: 859-266-8581. Henryclay.org.

June 14-17

Donnell Rawlings

7:15 p.m. Thu., Sun.; 7:15, 9:45 p.m. Fri., Sat. Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. $9-$18. Comedyoffbroadway.com.

June 16

Well Crafted—Brews+Bands

Noon-7 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Rd., Harrodsburg. $25. Shakervillageky.org.

June 16

Summer Carnivale

4-9 p.m. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. Sora Contemporary Circus, food trucks, live music. $15, $10 ages 12 and younger, $30 family group. Circustakeslex.com.

