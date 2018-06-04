The week to come: Trombone Shorty, Well Crafted, Donnell Rawlings

June 11
Trombone Shorty
7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. Part of the Troubadour Concert Series. $46-$56. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
June 14
Yappy Hour
5-7 p.m. Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Rd. Libations and treats for leashed dogs and their humans. $25 minimum suggested donations. RSVP required: 859-266-8581. Henryclay.org.
June 14-17
Donnell Rawlings
7:15 p.m. Thu., Sun.; 7:15, 9:45 p.m. Fri., Sat. Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. $9-$18. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
June 16
Well Crafted—Brews+Bands
Noon-7 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Rd., Harrodsburg. $25. Shakervillageky.org.
June 16
Summer Carnivale
4-9 p.m. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. Sora Contemporary Circus, food trucks, live music. $15, $10 ages 12 and younger, $30 family group. Circustakeslex.com.
Comments