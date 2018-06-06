An undated photo from the early 1900s shows a worker using a brake to begin turning hemp stalks into fiber.
An undated photo from the early 1900s shows a worker using a brake to begin turning hemp stalks into fiber. University of Kentucky Special Collections
6 things to do in the Bluegrass this weekend

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

June 06, 2018 04:44 PM

Hemp History

Hemp, a leading crop in a pre-Civil War Kentucky, is growing once again in plots at Waveland State Historic Site in Lexington and White Hall State Historic Site near Richmond.

During Hemp History Week going on through Sunday , events will celebrate the return of the crop. White Hall State Historic Site will host Hemp History Day starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The day will include information on the Hemp Heritage Trail and demonstrations showing how hemp was processed and spun to make cloth and samples of modern hemp products. Tours of the mansion will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waveland State Historic Site will host Hemp Returns to Waveland from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday . The program will include the history of hemp, hemp products, snacks, and a dedication of new interpretive signs and displays about hemp history and the slaves who worked at Waveland.

The signs are based on research carried out by students at the University of Kentucky and Northern Kentucky University. Tickets for the Waveland program are $20 and include a tour of the mansion. Reservations are required. 859-272-3611. Parks.ky.gov.

Free Friday Flicks at Jacobson Park features children's activities before the show.


Free Friday Flicks: "Peter Rabbit"

Each Friday in June enjoy a free outdoor screening at Jacobson Park. Pre-movie activities, including children's games and a petting zoo, start at 7 p.m. The movie starts at dark. This week's film is the 2018 computer-animated movie "Peter Rabbit," featuring the voice of James Corden as Peter. Lexingtonky.gov/free-friday-flicks.

Kentucky author Bobbie Ann Mason will read from her new book Sunday at Brier Books.
Bobbie Ann Mason

The Kentucky author will read from "Patchwork: A Bobbie Ann Mason Reader," her new book from University Press of Kentucky, at 3 p.m. Sunday at Brier Books, 319 South Ashland Avenue. Brierbooks.com.

Dogs and their human participated in the Mutt Strut in 2006. This year's event is Saturday at Keeneland.
Mutt Strut 1-mile Fun Walk, 5K

Walk or run with your four-legged friends at Keeneland on Saturday at this benefit for the Lexington Humane Society. The day will include dog-friendly activities, shopping, and goodies. Dogs must be up to date on their Fayette County city license, if applicable, and rabies vaccination. Retractable leashes will not be permitted. Check-in starts at 8 a.m., the race starts at 9 a.m. Registration is $20 to $30. Lhsmuttstrut.com.

'The Stephen Foster Story'

The outdoor musical featuring the music of the composer who created the official state song, "My Old Kentucky Home," opens its season on Saturday at the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheater in Bardstown. Pre-show activities, including a meet-and-greet with the cast, start at 6:30 p.m. Show time is 8 p.m. Performances are on select nights through Aug. 11 . Tickets are $20 to $25 for adults, $11 to $13 for children. Stephenfoster.com.

KET’s Summer Celebration

KET commemorates its 50th anniversary at its annual fundraiser 7 p.m. to midnight Fridayat Donamire Farm. "Peace, Love & KET" will feature a throwback soundtrack by The Jimmy Church Band and a Bell-Bottom Bazaar of 300 silent auction items including UK Basketball lower-arena season tickets, an African safari, and tickets to Pink. Tickets are $150 and include a buffet and open bar. 1-800-866-0366. Ket.org/summercelebration.

