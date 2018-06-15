Rhonda Vincent will be in Morehead this week for the Rudy Fest.
Rhonda Vincent will be in Morehead this week for the Rudy Fest. Photo provided

What's happening this week? Rudy Fest, The Blasters, Picnic With a Purpose

By Harriett Hendren

June 15, 2018 12:00 AM



June 19-23

Rudy Fest

Poppy Mountain, 3715 U.S. 60 East, Morehead. Live bluegrass music. $10-$50 daily. Free for ages 12 and younger. Rudyfest.com.

June 19

Big Band & Jazz: Dave Shelton Jazz Quintet

7-8:30 p.m. Moondance Ampitheater, 1152 Monarch St. Free. Lexingtonky.gov/big-band-jazz.

The Blasters will perform at Willie's Locally Known this week.

June 19

The Blasters

9 p.m. Willie's Locally Known, 286 Southland Dr. $20 advance, $25 day of show. Willieslocallyknown.com.

Led Zeppelin tribute band Zoso plays at The Burl this week.
June 22

Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. $25-$30. Theburlky.com.

June 23

Picnic with a Purpose

4:30-8 p.m. Moondance Ampitheater, 1152 Monarch St. Food, drink, live music, inflatables, games, raffle. Free admission. Proceeds benefit Dress for Success Lexington. Lexington.dressforsuccess.org.

