What's happening this week? Rudy Fest, The Blasters, Picnic With a Purpose

June 19-23
Rudy Fest
Poppy Mountain, 3715 U.S. 60 East, Morehead. Live bluegrass music. $10-$50 daily. Free for ages 12 and younger. Rudyfest.com.
June 19
Big Band & Jazz: Dave Shelton Jazz Quintet
7-8:30 p.m. Moondance Ampitheater, 1152 Monarch St. Free. Lexingtonky.gov/big-band-jazz.
June 19
The Blasters
9 p.m. Willie's Locally Known, 286 Southland Dr. $20 advance, $25 day of show. Willieslocallyknown.com.
June 22
Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. $25-$30. Theburlky.com.
June 23
Picnic with a Purpose
4:30-8 p.m. Moondance Ampitheater, 1152 Monarch St. Food, drink, live music, inflatables, games, raffle. Free admission. Proceeds benefit Dress for Success Lexington. Lexington.dressforsuccess.org.
