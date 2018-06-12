6 things to do this weekend in the Bluegrass

Fairway Flicks: 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'
Tee up for an evening of film and fun Saturday at Tates Creek Golf Course at 1400 Gainesway Drive. At 7 p.m. pre-show activities include putting challenges and foot golf with a chance to win prizes. At dusk, Steven Spielberg's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," starring Harrison Ford, will be shown. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $3, free for ages 12 and younger. Lexingtonky.gov.
'It's a Grand Night for Singing!'
The University of Kentucky Opera Theatre wraps up a two-week run of its Broadway and pop revue. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at the Singletary Center. Tickets are $13 to $40. 859-257-4929. Singletarycenter.com.
Juneteenth Celebration
The anniversary of the end of slavery will be celebrated 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden at Third Street and Midland Avenue. The day will include food, live music, vendors, speakers, and children's activities. Facebook.com/juneteenthlexington.
Cow Bell Days
More cow bell! In downtown Stanford a celebration of local agriculture and crafts will feature food and craft vendors, farm olympics, a car show, a parade and an ice cream eating contest. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Facebook.com/cowbelldays.
Summer Nights in Suburbia: Trisko’s Garage
The series of free outdoor concerts continues at 7 p.m. Friday at Moondance Amphitheater at 1152 Monarch Street. Food will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia.
'Mary Poppins Jr.'
Your favorite singing nanny stars in this musical presented by the Woodford Theatre Summer Academy with classic songs like "Spoonful of Sugar" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at 275 Beasley Road in Versailles. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students. Woodfordtheatre.com.
Comments