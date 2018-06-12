Harrison Ford stars as Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." The movie will be shown at Fairway Flicks on Saturday.
6 things to do this weekend in the Bluegrass

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

June 12, 2018 11:45 AM

Fairway Flicks: 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'

Tee up for an evening of film and fun Saturday at Tates Creek Golf Course at 1400 Gainesway Drive. At 7 p.m. pre-show activities include putting challenges and foot golf with a chance to win prizes. At dusk, Steven Spielberg's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," starring Harrison Ford, will be shown. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $3, free for ages 12 and younger. Lexingtonky.gov.

Members of the cast of "It's a Grand Night for Singing!" Tuesday perform "Welcome to the Renaissance" at the Singletary Center for the Arts in Lexington.
'It's a Grand Night for Singing!'

The University of Kentucky Opera Theatre wraps up a two-week run of its Broadway and pop revue. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at the Singletary Center. Tickets are $13 to $40. 859-257-4929. Singletarycenter.com.

Robert Bell presented the colors to celebrate the Juneteenth Sesquicentennial in 2015. This year's Juneteenth celebration is Saturday.
Juneteenth Celebration

The anniversary of the end of slavery will be celebrated 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden at Third Street and Midland Avenue. The day will include food, live music, vendors, speakers, and children's activities. Facebook.com/juneteenthlexington.

Cow Bell Days

More cow bell! In downtown Stanford a celebration of local agriculture and crafts will feature food and craft vendors, farm olympics, a car show, a parade and an ice cream eating contest. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Facebook.com/cowbelldays.

The audience enjoys a free concert at Summer Nights in Suburbia in 2012. Trisko's Garage performs on Friday at the event at Moondance Amphitheater.
Summer Nights in Suburbia: Trisko’s Garage

The series of free outdoor concerts continues at 7 p.m. Friday at Moondance Amphitheater at 1152 Monarch Street. Food will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia.

'Mary Poppins Jr.'

Your favorite singing nanny stars in this musical presented by the Woodford Theatre Summer Academy with classic songs like "Spoonful of Sugar" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at 275 Beasley Road in Versailles. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students. Woodfordtheatre.com.

