What's happening this week? Melissa Etheridge, Rhiannon Giddens, Pride Festival

June 26-July 7
'Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act'
7:30 p.m. dinner and show, 8:30 p.m. show only, Tue.-Sat. Pioneer Playhouse, 840 Stanford Rd., Danville. Show only $18 adults, $10 ages 12 and younger. Dinner and show $32 adults, $17 ages 12 and younger. 859-236 -2747. Pioneerplayhouse.com.
June 26
Melissa Etheridge
7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. Presented by the Troubadour Concert Series. $86.50. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
June 28
Thursday Night Live: The Johnson Brothers
5-9 p.m. Cheapside Park, 251 W. Main St. Free. Downtownlex.com.
June 28
Rhiannon Giddens
7:30 p.m. Grand Theatre, 308 St. Clair St., Frankfort. $35-$55. Grandtheatrefrankfort.org.
June 30
Lexington Pride Festival
11 a.m.-10 p.m. Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone. Lexpridefest.org.
