Patricia Hammond, left, reprises her "Drinking Habits" role as Mother Superior in the follow-up "Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act" at Pioneer Playhouse.
What's happening this week? Melissa Etheridge, Rhiannon Giddens, Pride Festival

By Harriett Hendren

June 19, 2018 11:13 AM

June 26-July 7

'Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act'

7:30 p.m. dinner and show, 8:30 p.m. show only, Tue.-Sat. Pioneer Playhouse, 840 Stanford Rd., Danville. Show only $18 adults, $10 ages 12 and younger. Dinner and show $32 adults, $17 ages 12 and younger. 859-236 -2747. Pioneerplayhouse.com.

June 26

Melissa Etheridge

7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. Presented by the Troubadour Concert Series. $86.50. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.

Melissa Etheridge will perform at the Lexington Opera House this week.
The Johnson Brothers will perform at Thursday Night Live this week. In this photo the band played the event 2015.
June 28

Thursday Night Live: The Johnson Brothers

5-9 p.m. Cheapside Park, 251 W. Main St. Free. Downtownlex.com.

June 28

Rhiannon Giddens

7:30 p.m. Grand Theatre, 308 St. Clair St., Frankfort. $35-$55. Grandtheatrefrankfort.org.

June 30

Lexington Pride Festival

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone. Lexpridefest.org.

Visitors enjoyed the Lexington Pride Fest in 2017. This year's event is June 23.
