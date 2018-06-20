6 things to do this weekend in the Bluegrass

Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
Band members channel Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham in a night of music by the legendary group. The show starts at 9 p.m. Friday at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Tickets are $25 to $30. Theburlky.com.
'Altered Views: Experiencing the Contemporary Landscape' Discussion Panel
Not-so-bucolic modern views are explored through installations and paintings in the current exhibit of contemporary landscapes at the Lexington Art League on view through July 29. Join curator Alice Pixley Young and artists Denise Burge, Eric Kniss, and Terry Berlier in a discussion of the show at 6 p.m. Friday at 21c Lexington at 167 West Main Street. The event is free. Lexingtonartleague.org.
'Six Characters in Search of a Play!'
Director, actor, and writer Del Shores, known for his colorful characters in plays like "Sordid Lives," introduces the audience to a new cast of eccentrics in his one-man show. The performance is at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center. Tickets are $25. Lexingtonky.gov/black-box-theatre.
Picnic with a Purpose
This benefit for Dress for Success Lexington features food, drink, live music, games, and a raffle. It's 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday Jun 23 at MoonDance Ampitheater. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Admission is free. Lexington.dressforsuccess.org.
Hypnotist Rich Guzzi
Prepare for a mind-blowing weekend at Comedy Off Broadway as Guzzi invites volunteers up on stage to get hypnotized. Shows at 7:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday are $12. The 9:45 p.m. shows, $15, are labeled "extreme" with adult content. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Free Friday Flicks: 'Paddington 2'
The series of free outdoor screenings continues at Jacobson Park on Friday. Pre-movie activities, including children's games and a petting zoo, start at 7 p.m. The movie starts at dark. This week's film is the animated comedy based on the character of Paddington Bear featuring Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, Hugh Bonneville, Hugh Grant and Julie Walters. Lexingtonky.gov/free-friday-flicks.
