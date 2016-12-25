Books

December 25, 2016 3:00 AM

Best-sellers

Los Angeles Times

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Nonfiction

"Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.

"Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders," by Joshua Foer & Dylan Thuras (Workman: $35) 700 of the world's most curious places.

"Born to Run," by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster: $32.50) "The Boss" writes of his youth, battles with depression, family life and drive to perform.

"The Undoing Project," by Michael Lewis (Norton: $28.95) A history of the birth of behavioral economics from psychologists Daniel Kahneman and the late Amos Tversky.

"Born a Crime," by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau: $28) The host of "The Daily Show" recounts the challenges of growing up mixed-race in South Africa.

"The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.

"The Daily Show," by Chris Smith and John Stewart (Grand Central: $30) The satirical news show as experienced by its staff and guests.

"Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The battles with Japan in the Pacific during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.

"The Hidden Life of Trees," by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books: $24.95) A forester's take on woodlands as a living social network.

"Ray & Joan," by Lisa Napoli (Dutton: $27) The marriage of Ray Kroc, who made McDonald's into a global empire, and his third wife, Joan, who gave away his billions.

Related content

Books

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Former sewing factory combines history, affordable housing

View more video

Entertainment Videos