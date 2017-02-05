Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
"Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.
"The Undoing Project," by Michael Lewis (Norton: $28.95) A history of Daniel Kahneman, Amos Tversky and the birth of behavioral economics.
"Three Days in January," by Bret Baier (Morrow: $28.99) An account of the final days of Dwight Eisenhower's presidency.
"The Hidden Life of Trees," by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books: $24.95) The case that trees in the forest are purposeful, social beings living in dynamic relationship with each other.
"The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.
"Insane Clown President," by Matt Taibbi (Spiegel & Grau: $28) An insightful series of essays on the 2016 election campaign and its aftermath.
"The Princess Diarist," by Carrie Fisher (Blue Rider Press: $26) The actress revisits her "Star Wars" days, revealing an affair with Harrison Ford.
"The Genius of Judaism," by Bernard-Henri Levy (Random House: $28) The philosopher and activist's new vision of what it means to be Jewish.
"The Little Book of Hygge," by Meik Wiking (Morrow: $28.99) A guide to the Danish philosophy of comfort, togetherness and well-being.
"The Lost City of the Monkey God," by Douglas Preston (Grand Central: $28) The author joins a team of scientists searching for a lost civilization in the Honduran jungle.
