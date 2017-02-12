Best-sellers

1:12 Calipari on fire alarms: I put the pillow over my head Pause

2:09 Avery Johnson: We gave them too much respect

1:50 John Calipari: We tried to defend for first time in three weeks

1:29 Briscoe: Coach Cal trusts me with the ball down the stretch

0:38 Hawkins and Briscoe: Fire alarms at UK hotel no excuse

2:14 Hamidou Diallo thinks it's best to stick to plan

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

1:33 Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic