Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.
2."The Undoing Project," by Michael Lewis (Norton: $28.95) A history of Daniel Kahneman, Amos Tversky and the birth of behavioral economics.
3."The Hidden Life of Trees," by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books: $24.95) The case that trees in the forest are purposeful, social beings living in dynamic relationship with each other.
4."The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.
5."Tools of Titans," by Timothy Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: $28) Tactics, routines and habits of billionaires and performers.
6."Born a Crime," by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau: $28) The comedian and host of "The Daily Show" recounts the challenges of growing up mixed-race in South Africa.
7."Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The battles with Japan in the Pacific during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.
8."The Little Book of Hygge," by Meik Wiking (Morrow: $28.99) A guide to the Danish philosophy of comfort, togetherness, and well-being.
9."Tears We Cannot Stop," by Michael Eric Dyson (St. Martin's Press: $24.99) Frank and searing discussions on race.
10."Hidden Figures," by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow: $27.99) The true story of the black female mathematicians at NASA who helped win the Space Race.
