Three acclaimed writers to appear in free events at UK

The University of Kentucky is hosting three acclaimed writers who will give public readings and talks over the next three weeks as part of the UK Visiting Writers Series.
On Wednesday, March 22, Dinaw Mengestu will do a public reading on campus. The Ethiopian-American author’s most recent work is the 2014 novel “All Our Names,” which was named a best book of the year by the Washington Post, the New York Times and NPR. His 2007 book, “The Beautiful Things that Heaven Bears,” won several awards for a first novel.
His reading, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in room 153 of Holmes Hall.
On March 29, poet, novelist and art journalist Eileen Myles will appear at the Gatton School’s Kincaid Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Myles is the author of more than 20 books, including “I Must Be Living Twice: New and Selected Poems.”
Myles’ visit is being co-sponsored by the UK Art Museum. “Eileen Myles is a revelatory writer — about desire, friendship, city life, art, politics, and pop culture,” said Stuart Horodner, museum director. “She is fierce and funny, and her visit is a big deal. I hope the UK campus and Lexington community come to hear her read and talk about a range of topics.”
A character based on Myles appeared in two seasons of “Transparent,” and her poetry has been recited by several characters on the show.
On April 12, the series will host Louisville-native John Jeremiah Sullivan, a contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine and the southern editor of the Paris Review. His books include “Blood Horses,” and “Pulphead,” a New York Times notable book. He has won two National Magazine Awards for feature writing.
Sullivan will appear at The Burl on April 12 at 7 p.m.
Linda Blackford: 859-231-1359, @lbblackford.
Comments