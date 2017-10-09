Best selling author and former Mississippi lawmaker John Grisham will appear at an event with author Sue Grafton at the Kentucky Theatre on Nov. 1.
Books

John Grisham and Sue Grafton to have a writers’ summit at the Kentucky

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

October 09, 2017 5:44 PM

John Grisham, one of the bestselling writers in the world, will appear at a Kentucky Theatre event along with mystery novelist Sue Grafton on Nov. 1.

Grisham is the author of the new novel “The Rooster Bar” (Random House, $28.95) about three disenchanted law students. The novel, which focuses on the world of for-profit law schools, is due to be released Oct. 24. Grisham’s other works include “Gray Mountain,” “Rogue Lawyer,” “The Last Juror” and “Runaway Jury.”

Sue Grafton
Author Sue Grafton will appear at an event with John Grisham at the Kentucky Theatre on Nov. 1.
Janet Worne 2005 Herald-Leader file photo

Grafton, author of the Kinsey Milhone alphabet mystery series, has a home in Louisville. The penultimate novel in the series, “Y is for Yesterday,” came out in August and currently sits at No. 11 on The New York Times bestseller list for hardcover fiction.

At the event, Grisham will talk about “The Rooster Bar” and he and Grafton will discuss writing.

The ticket price is $32 and includes one pre-signed copy of “The Rooster Bar.” The event’s Facebook page notes there will be no autograph signing at the event.

A portion of the proceeds for the 7 p.m. event will benefit the Friends of the Kentucky Theatre. The theater is currently closed for renovations, but is expected to re-open Oct. 27.

Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman

