Joe Biden’s ‘Promise Me, Dad’ is a moving memoir of politics and family

Vice President Joe Biden watches an honor guard carry a casket containing the remains of his son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, into St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., for funeral services. Beau Biden died of brain cancer May 30, 2015 at age 46. Biden recounts the ordeal of his son’s cancer and death in his new memoir, “Promise Me, Dad.” Patrick Semansky AP