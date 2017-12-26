The best cookbooks of 2017: The inspiration you need to get dinner on the table

Take that, keepers of page views: Print cookbook numbers are up, in sales and total number published, as they were in 2016. Here are 15 cookbooks that make good reading. You will learn things. They hold the promise of a long and happy shelf life, as long as you crack them open now and then.
“Modernist Bread: The Art and Science” (The Cooking Lab) is Nathan Myhrvold’s and Francisco Migoya’s five-volume set that goes where few single-subject cookbooks have dared to stir. Priced at $625, it is in a league all its own.
“wd-50: The Cookbook” (Ecco/Anthony Bourdain imprint) is an homage to the now-closed New York palace of experimental, expensive edible art headed by Wylie Dufresne. The shrink-wrapped $75 volume is touted as culinary memorabilia yet structured like a cookbook.
“Unforgettable: The Bold Flavors of Paula Wolfert’s Renegade Life,” by Emily Kaiser Thelin (Grand Central Life and Style/Hachette Book Group, $35), is a compelling work relayed through more than 50 of Wolfert’s pioneering Mediterranean recipes.
“Salt Fat Acid Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking,” by Samin Nosrat (Simon & Schuster, $35), sets itself apart in three ways: style (an illustrative vs. pictorial approach), structure (some recipes presented in “non-recipe” formats) and tone (expert advice, yet playful). This book is for folks who love food and freely geek out about it.
“Grow Cook Nourish: A Kitchen Garden Companion in 500 Recipes,” by Ireland’s Darina Allen (Kyle, $45), is a practical and often wondrous compendium of ingredients, including those foraged in the wild. Its recipes are globally inspired, and many are on the simpler end of the spectrum.
“Bread Is Gold: Extraordinary Meals With Ordinary Ingredients,” by Massimo Bottura and Friends (Phaidon, $40), addresses food waste by putting its policy into practice at the hands of accomplished chefs. The story of how this effort to repurpose restaurant leftovers began, how it continues (in a community restaurant in Milan) and how each kitchen professional formed a plan of attack is a heartening bonus to ideas about how we can all incorporate the food we make today into what we can eat the day after.
“BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts,” by Stella Parks (W.W. Norton, $35), is smart and leavened with the expertise of a talented pastry chef. You get a heaping helping of sweet U.S. history, too.
“The Lost Kitchen: Recipes and a Good Life Found in Freedom, Maine,” by Erin French (Clarkson Potter, $32.50), borders on precious, some might say, but the cookbook is both aspirational and attainable. And it could be the only one I read this year that offered directions for concocting a milk-and-honey body scrub.
“Kitchen Creativity: Unlocking Culinary Genius — With Wisdom, Inspiration and Ideas From the World’s Most Creative Chefs” (Little, Brown and Co., $40) is a book about cooking and not quite a cookbook — an outlier on this list. Yet it deserves a berth because author Karen Page, who co-wrote “The Flavor Bible” and “What to Drink With What You Eat,” achieves a substantial feat in condensing what motivates dozens of America’s greatest chefs, including José Andrés, Patrick O’Connell of the Inn at Little Washington, and Rasika’s Vikram Sunderam.
“Harvest: 180 Recipes Through the Seasons” ($20) is a thin paperback collection of Hardie Grant-published recipes curated by designer and food blogger Emilie Guelpa. It has more one-paragraph dishes than fully written, ingredients-and-steps ones, and more whimsical illustrations than photos.
“Dinner: Changing the Game” (Penguin/Random House, $35) can expand your repertoire. Prolific cookbook author and New York Times food columnist Melissa Clark makes a convincing case for meals that aren’t centered on a cut of meat.
“Vegan for Everybody: Foolproof Plant-Based Recipes for Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and In-Between” (ATK, $30) offers fans of America’s Test Kitchen some plant-based creations for vegans. Aquafaba, the chickpea liquid that stands in for eggs, is thoroughly vetted. Baking with dairy substitutes, covered.
“Rasika: Flavors of India,” by Ashok Bajaj, executive chef Vikram Sunderam and David Hagedorn (Ecco, $35), manages to present recipes that home cooks can make. Revealing a doable crispy spinach palak chaat recipe — at last! — is worth the cover price alone.
“King Solomon’s Table: A Culinary Exploration of Jewish Cooking From Around the World” (Knopf, $35) is Joan Nathan’s 11th book, and it might be her best — a culmination of decades’ worth of following promising leads, digging deep into research and chronicling her cooking adventures in lands of the Diaspora.
“On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen,” by Jeremy Fox (Phaidon, $50), is an investment in time and technique that is not for the casual cook. (There’s a sub-recipe for “powdered Dried Pickle Powder.”) Even the chef’s ratatouille is made fancy by long hours of cooking and an accompanying zucchini bread. That said, his three-ingredient braise of daikon and his no-cook dessert of bananas, crème fraîche, honey and curried cashews are dishes anyone can do.
