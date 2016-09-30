Portland Symphony Orchestra grant will bring music to kids

The Portland Symphony Orchestra is getting $600,000 to bring music to Maine children.
The money will support the orchestra's PSO Explorers program. The money is from Bingham Trust.
PSO Explorers is a program that uses music to teach literacy and social skills to elementary school students. It involves musicians, educators and school music instructors who work together to teach lessons.
The program operates at two public schools in Portland. They are Reiche and Longfellow elementary schools. The program started three years ago and includes kindergarteners and first graders.
A spokesman says the gift is the largest the symphony has received in its history. The symphony was founded in 1923.
