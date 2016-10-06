Appalachian culture featured at Cumberland film festival

A film festival in Cumberland is focusing on Appalachia.
The Queen City Film Festival opens Thursday for a four-day run.
The event begins with a panel discussion on Appalachian topics, led by Frostburg State University folklorist Kara Rogers Thomas.
Thursday's schedule features five documentary and scripted films in the afternoon, followed by a feature film, "Son of Clowns," written and directed by North Carolina filmmaker Evan Kidd.
Another festival highlight is a Thursday night screening of the documentary, "Nighthawks on the Blue Highway," about a Washington, D.C.-based blues band that's been performing for more than 40 years.
The festival's other film categories include LGBT subjects; horror and science fiction; children's movies; and music documentaries.
