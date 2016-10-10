Drake shatters American Music Awards nominations record

Drake earned a record-breaking 13 American Music Awards nominations on Monday, shattering Michael Jackson's mark of 11 nominations in a single year from 1984.
Rihanna got seven nominations and Adele and Justin Bieber tied with five each. Beyonce and The Chainsmokers each received four nominations. Bryson Tiller, Twenty One Pilots, Carrie Underwood, Fetty Wap and The Weeknd earned three nominations each.
Nominees for artist of the year are Adele, Beyonce, Bieber, Drake, Selena Gomez, Adriana Grande, Rihanna, Twenty One Pilots, Carrie Underwood and The Weeknd.
Nominees for the title of new artist of the year are Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers, DNCE, Shawn Mendes and Zayn.
The awards show will air live Nov. 20 from Los Angeles on ABC.
