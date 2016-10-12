North Pole parents don't want elementary school name changed

Parents are urging the Fairbanks North Star Borough's school board not to change the name of their children's elementary school, although it bears the name of a strawberry farmer who was convicted of child rape in 1916.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2dW1WZs) parents, alumni and employees of Badger Road Elementary School argued against the change before board members Monday.
The school is named after a major road in the community, but is also tied to the late Harry Badger.
Board member Michael O'Brien is considering bringing a motion before the board to strip the school of Badger's name. He says a school shouldn't share the name of a pedophile.
Those in favor of keeping the name say it represents the Badger Road community, as many students come from neighborhoods off the road.
