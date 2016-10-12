Kurdish television in Sweden loses signal, blames Turkey

The head of a Kurdish satellite television station in Sweden says a European broadcasting service provider has shut down its signal under pressure from Turkey.
Channel leader Faruk Nozhatzadeh said the signal of Stockholm-based Newroz was cut Wednesday, a day after French company Eutelsat notified the station it would be. He said "the Turkish government was behind" the move.
Nozhatzadeh says the station aired documentaries, news and cultural programs in Kurdish and Persian to viewers in Europe and parts of Turkey.
He denies it was a mouthpiece for Kurdistan rebels, and says other Kurdish-language news outlets inside and outside Turkey have been shut down recently.
Following the failed military coup on July 15, the Turkish government has arrested more than 100 journalists for alleged links to outlawed Kurdish militants.
