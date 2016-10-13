New gathering place being unveiled along Detroit greenway

A new gathering place is being unveiled along the Dequindre Cut Greenway in Detroit.
The McGregor Fund and the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy are holding a private ceremony Thursday to celebrate the Campbell Memorial Terrace. The outdoor performance space includes a covered stage.
Those involved say they hope the terrace becomes a popular destination for impromptu performances as well as scheduled events. The public is invited to the terrace Oct. 22 during the Harvestfest Detroit celebration.
The terrace is named for David Campbell, former president of the McGregor Fund. Campbell, who died in 2014, also was a founding member of the conservancy's board.
The terrace is located at the base of the Lafayette Street ramp to the Dequindre Cut, a former rail line that's now a recreational trail.
