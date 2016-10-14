Grieving Thais line up streets for king's funeral procession

A Thai woman holds on to a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in a line to offer condolences for the king at Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
AP Photo
A Thai woman weeps as she holds on to a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in a line to offer condolences for the king at Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
AP Photo
A Thai woman weeps as she stands in a line to offer condolences for Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
AP Photo
A Thai woman weeps as she stands in a line to offer condolences for Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
AP Photo
Thai people stand in lines to offer condolences for Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
AP Photo
A portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, center is displayed as Thai people stand in lines to offer condolences for the king at Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
AP Photo
Thai people stand in lines to offer condolences for Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
AP Photo
Thai people sit in front of Grand Palace, wait for the body of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej to be carried in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
AP Photo
With a Thai national flag at half-mast, Thai people stand in lines to offer condolences for Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
AP Photo
A Buddhist monk holds his begging bowl and a bag with a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej close to Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
AP Photo
A man offers newspapers featuring Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
AP Photo
A cat watches a sniffer dog walking close to Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
AP Photo
A Thai man, partly dressed in black, offers alms for Buddhist monks close to Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
AP Photo
Thai people, some dressed in black, offer alms for Buddhist monks close to Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
AP Photo
Thai people, mostly dressed in black offer alms for Buddhist monks close to Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
AP Photo
A Thai woman weeps as she holds on to a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in a line to offer condolences for the king at Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
AP Photo
Thais take picture at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch. He was 88.
Kittinun Rodsupan
AP Photo
A Thai woman holds a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside Siriraj Hospital where Bhumibol had been treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the politically fractious country’s unifying figure and the world’s longest-reigning monarch. He was 88.
Kittinun Rodsupan
AP Photo
A Thai holding a picture of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country’s unifying figure and the world’s longest-reigning monarch. He was 88.
Kittinun Rodsupan
AP Photo
Thais hold portraits of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital as they wait for the body of the king to be carried to Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country’s unifying figure and the world’s longest-reigning monarch. He was 88.
Kittinun Rodsupan
AP Photo
Thais sit at Siriraj Hospital as they wait for the body of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej to be carried to Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country’s unifying figure and the world’s longest-reigning monarch. He was 88.
Kittinun Rodsupan
AP Photo
Buddhist monks and Thais line up to offer condolences for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch. He was 88.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thais line up to offer condolences for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch. He was 88.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Buddhist monks and Thais line up to offer condolences for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch. He was 88.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thais and monks line up to offer condolences for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch. He was 88.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A Thai mourner wipes out tears as she attends a bathing ceremony for Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Thailand began its first day in 70 years without a king on Friday in a profound state of mourning, with people across the shaken nation dressed in black following the death of the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
A Thai official, right, shows the way for a mourner who attend a bathing ceremony for Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Thailand began its first day in 70 years without a king on Friday in a profound state of mourning, with people across the shaken nation dressed in black following the death of the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
A car drives past Thai mourners lined up for a bathing ceremony for Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Thailand began its first day in 70 years without a king on Friday in a profound state of mourning, with people across the shaken nation dressed in black following the death of the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
Thais walk in line past a city worker, left, as they head for a bathing ceremony for Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Thailand began its first day in 70 years without a king on Friday in a profound state of mourning, with people across the shaken nation dressed in black following the death of the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
A mourner dons a head dress decorated with the pictures of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej while waiting to offer condolences at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok, Thailand Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Thailand was predominantly dressed in black on Friday as officials announced a public holiday following the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Kittinun Rodsupan
AP Photo
Mourners pray while waiting to offer condolences to late Thai King Bumibol Adulydej at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok, Thailand Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Thailand was predominantly dressed in black on Friday as officials announced a public holiday following the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Kittinun Rodsupan
AP Photo
Charity workers, right, hand bottles of drinking water to Thai mourners who wait on the roadside to offer condolences to late Thai King Bumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok, Thailand Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Thailand was predominantly dressed in black on Friday as officials announced a public holiday following the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Kittinun Rodsupan
AP Photo
