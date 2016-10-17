There's trouble in Mason City's Music Man Square

The Music Man Square in the hometown of "The Music Man" creator Meredith Willson is floundering financially.
The Mason City Foundation Board runs the operation, and board members say it's losing about $60,000 a year.
The Mason City Globe Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2dIgkBe ) that the square opened in 2002, envisioned as a mecca for young musicians and visitors who could bask in the shadow of Willson, who died in 1984. The square includes a 1912 streetscape, large and small meeting rooms, a museum and recording studios.
Board member John Barron says he thinks staff reorganization and program restructuring will help solve the square's problems, but board member Barb Hovland says she thinks the cost of the attraction's upkeep doesn't match the public's interest in Willson.
