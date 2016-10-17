The Latest: Tyson Gay at large vigil after daughter's death

1:53 Pearl Jam honors Prince at Columbia concert Pause

1:36 3 men plead not guilty in Trinity Gay shooting case

0:53 Therapy dog brings 'joy,' 'calmness' to grieving Lafayette

1:47 Lafayette copes with loss of Trinity Gay

1:03 Mark Stoops: Proud of the way team has responded

0:43 No change in Drew Barker's status

0:56 'Taken away so suddenly...' Track coach remembers Trinity Gay

0:31 Sunday's Keeneland day in review

0:36 John Wall signs autographs during return to Rupp

2:53 Watch Time and Motion win three-horse photo in QE II at Keeneland