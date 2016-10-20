Celebrities

October 20, 2016 6:09 AM

Arizona man convicted of marijuana trafficking in New Mexico

The Associated Press
LAS CRUCES, N.M.

A federal court jury has found an Arizona man guilty on marijuana trafficking charges in New Mexico.

Prosecutors say 57-year-old John Wayne Hargrove, of Pearce, was convicted Tuesday after a two-day trial in Las Cruces.

Hargrove and four Mexican nationals were arrested in February on a criminal complaint charging them with conspiracy and possession of nearly 298 pounds of marijuana.

Border Patrol agents arrested Hargrove and another defendant near the Arizona-New Mexico border and seized six bundles of marijuana from their truck.

Hargrove and two others were subsequently indicted and charged with participating in a marijuana trafficking conspiracy and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

At sentencing, Hargrove faces up to 40 years in prison. He remains in custody pending a sentencing hearing that has yet to be scheduled.

