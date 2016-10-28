The Latest: Pence says he's grateful after plane incident

The Latest on the U.S. presidential campaign (all times EDT):
7:30 a.m.
Republican Mike Pence says he's grateful for the "quick action" of his pilot and first responders when his campaign plane slid off a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport.
No one was injured in the incident Thursday. Pence told ABC's "Good Morning America" that he felt the plane fishtail after a hard landing.
He said, "just for a few seconds, you could feel us bouncing off. And with mud splattered up on the windows, we figured we were off the runway."
Pence said first responders were "on the scene at LaGuardia before the aircraft even came to a halt."
The plane was coming to New York from Fort Dodge, Iowa.
---
3:40 a.m.
Hillary Clinton has turned to popular first lady Michelle Obama to rally voters in North Carolina, part of the effort to deliver a knockout blow to Donald Trump.
For his part, the New York billionaire is denouncing both Hillary and Bill Clinton as creatures of a corrupt political system, who would use the Oval Office to enrich themselves at the expense of American families.
New fundraising reports show that Trump is facing a sizable deficit that could cripple his final efforts to win on Election Day.
Clinton entered the final stretch of the race with a resounding cash advantage over Trump. As of last week, her campaign and Democratic partners had $153 million in the bank, more than double what Trump's side had available.
