Movies, zombies, Halloween changing Mexico's Day of the Dead

Hollywood movies, zombie shows, Halloween and even politics are fast changing Mexico's Day of the Dead celebrations, which traditionally consisted of quiet family gatherings at the graves of their departed loved ones.
Mexico's capital is holding its first Day of the Dead parade, complete with floats, giant skeleton marionettes and more than 1,000 actors, dancers and acrobats in costumes. The government's Mexico Tourism Board says 135,000 people are expected to attend.
But that impressive spectacle is a break with tradition.
The idea was born out of the imagination of a scriptwriter for last year's James Bond movie "Spectre." In the film's opening scenes, Bond chases a villain through crowds of Mexico City revelers in what resembled a parade of people in skeleton outfits and floats.
Comments