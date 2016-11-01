Celebrities

Japanese all-girls band under fire for Nazi-like outfits

The Associated Press
TOKYO

A popular teenage all-girls band in Japan is under fire for performing in outfits resembling Nazi-era German military uniforms.

The members of Keyakizaka46 appeared recently in dark gray capes and knee-length dresses that look like military overcoats, and wore officer caps with a Nazi-like eagle emblem.

The U.S.-based Simon Wiesenthal Center says it is disgusted by the uniforms and is calling on Sony Music and the group's producer to apologize. The center is a human rights group focused on anti-Semitism and hate speech.

The Wiesenthal Center's Rabbi Abraham Cooper said in a statement Monday that "Watching young teens on the stage and in the audience dancing in Nazi-style uniforms causes great distress to the victims of the Nazi genocide."

Sony officials were not immediately available for comment.

