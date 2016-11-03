2 charged in slaying of ex-college hoop star found in SUV

Prosecutors in New Jersey say two men have been charged with murdering a former college basketball star and New York Knicks draft choice, who was found slain in the back seat of an SUV last year in New York City.
Prosecutors say Mark Holdbrooks and David Victor have been charged with killing 35-year-old Michael Wright, of Closter, New Jersey.
No attorney information was immediately available for the men.
Wright's body was found covered by a trash bag in November 2015 in Brooklyn.
Authorities say Holdbrooks and Victor drugged Wright, killed him and loaded his body into Wright's SUV. Prosecutors say Wright suffered head trauma. No motive was released.
The 6-foot-8 forward played for the University of Arizona. The Knicks drafted him in 2001 and waived him before the season started. He went on to play in France, Germany and Turkey.
