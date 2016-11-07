Wiz PG Wall breaks Unseld's club record for career assists

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall broke Hall of Fame center Wes Unseld's franchise record for career assists.
Wall entered Monday night's game against the Houston Rockets three shy of Unseld's mark of 3,822 assists and tied it in the first quarter.
He then eclipsed Unseld by feeding Bradley Beal for a dunk with 10:15 left in the third quarter. The accomplishment was announced to the crowd at the following timeout.
Wall is in his seventh season in the NBA after being the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2010 out of Kentucky.
Comments