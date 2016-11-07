Chance the Rapper leads parade to Chicago polling site

0:40 Sen. Rand Paul criticizes FBI Director James Comey Pause

1:15 Tai Wynyard trying to find his role

1:54 'That's so messed up ... how they feel about us."

1:02 Wanted in Kroger parking lot scam

1:41 Supporters rally for Rand Paul and Jim Gray outside KET

1:36 Mychal Mulder happy with double-double

1:42 Tempur Sealy CEO Scott Thompson

1:15 UK student brings 'Harry Potter' to Scripture throwdown

1:22 Believe it or not, Asbury had fun