November 8, 2016 7:04 PM

GBI: 2nd Georgia deputy dies after shootout with man

The Associated Press
BYRON, Ga.

Authorities say a second sheriff's deputy has died after a shooting in central Georgia.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says Peach County Sheriff's Deputy Daryl Smallwood died Tuesday after he was injured in the Nov. 6 shooting near Byron, about 16 miles southwest of Macon. Authorities say Sgt. Patrick Sondron also died in the shooting.

GBI Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson says 57-year-old Ralph Stanley Elrod is charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

The deputies were shot upon approaching Elrod's home while responding to a report that Elrod used a rifle to threaten two young men who were riding a motorcycle and a four-wheeler near his property.

Investigators say Elrod is the father of a deputy in Jones County, northeast of Macon. It's unclear whether Elrod has an attorney.

