Photographer captures images of immigrants from all nations

A photographer has made it his mission to photograph two people from every nation who have settled in Massachusetts.
Mark Chester is well on his way to achieving his goal.
Since 2011, he's photographed people from 185 of the world's 196 countries, all of them immigrants who live in the state and have become naturalized U.S. citizens.
Chester's collection of more than 350 photographs has been exhibited around Massachusetts. He is now in the process of putting them into a book he plans to distribute free to schools and libraries around the state.
He said his project has taken on new meaning since Republican President-elect Donald Trump has said he would build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and temporarily ban Muslims from entering the country.
