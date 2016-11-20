Celebrities

Winners of the 2016 American Music Awards

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Winners of the 2016 American Music Awards, presented during the live telecast on ABC Sunday at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles:

Artist of the year: Ariana Grande

New artist of the year: Zayn

Collaboration of the year: "Work from Home," Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Pop/rock female artist: Selena Gomez

Pop/rock band, duo or group: Twenty One Pilots

Country band, duo or group: Florida Georgia Line

Country song: "Humble and Kind," Tim McGraw

Rap/hip-hop artist: Drake

Rap/hip-hop album: "Views," Drake.

Alternative rock: Twenty One Pilots

Electronic dance music: The Chainsmokers

Soundtrack: "Purple Rain"

Award of merit: Sting

