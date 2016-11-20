Winners of the 2016 American Music Awards, presented during the live telecast on ABC Sunday at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles:
Artist of the year: Ariana Grande
New artist of the year: Zayn
Collaboration of the year: "Work from Home," Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Pop/rock female artist: Selena Gomez
Pop/rock band, duo or group: Twenty One Pilots
Country band, duo or group: Florida Georgia Line
Country song: "Humble and Kind," Tim McGraw
Rap/hip-hop artist: Drake
Rap/hip-hop album: "Views," Drake.
Alternative rock: Twenty One Pilots
Electronic dance music: The Chainsmokers
Soundtrack: "Purple Rain"
Award of merit: Sting
