Monday's Sports in Brief

SOCCER
NEW YORK (AP) — In a sign of just how much American soccer has grown up, U.S. national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann was fired after a pair of losses in the final round World Cup qualifying.
Six days after a 4-0 loss at Costa Rica dropped the Americans to 0-2, Klinsmann was terminated following nearly 5 1/2 years during a meeting at a Los Angeles hotel with U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati and Secretary General Dan Flynn.
Los Angeles Galaxy coach Bruce Arena is the favorite to succeed Klinsmann, and his hiring could be announced as early as Tuesday. Arena coached the national team from 1998 to 2006.
A former star forward for Germany who has lived mostly in Orange County with his American wife since his retirement as a player in 1998, Klinsmann replaced Bob Bradley in July 2011. He led the team to the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup title and the second round of the 2014 World Cup, where the Americans lost to Belgium in extra time.
OLYMPICS
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Yulia Zaripova, the Russian gold medalist in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2012 London Olympics, was among 12 more athletes sanctioned after testing positive in a reanalysis of their doping samples.
Zaripova was among seven medalists — all from countries of the former Soviet Union — disqualified retroactively from the London Games after their stored samples were retested with improved techniques and came back positive for banned substances.
Also sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee were nine weightlifters, a hammer thrower and a long jumper.
Zaripova tested positive for the steroid turinabol on a urine sample she provided after winning the steeplechase final on Aug. 6, 2012, the IOC said.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Charlie Strong wants to stay at Texas and predicts a Longhorns national title in the near future. The question swirling around the program is whether he will still be around by the weekend.
With dozens of his players attending Strong's weekly news conference, the coach addressed multiple reports that he'll be fired by saying school President Greg Fenves and athletic director Mike Perrin have promised that he will be evaluated after the regular season ends with Friday's game against TCU.
Strong said he has to believe their word and that no decision on his future has yet been made.
"Next year, I want to come back," Strong said. "They said we will be evaluated after that game. I don't know how they will be thinking, but winning that game would help."
Perrin, who did not attend the news conference, on Sunday called reports that Strong's future had already been decided "rumors."
PRO FOOTBALL
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — With his team in the midst of a highly disappointing season, Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was in the hospital after feeling ill overnight, the team said.
The Cardinals issued a statement saying the 64-year-old coach was not feeling well Sunday night after returning home from Arizona's game in Minnesota and his wife took him to the hospital.
The Cardinals said via Twitter on Monday night that Arians has been released from the hospital.
Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said he spoke to Arians when the coach still was in the hospital, saying he is "resting comfortably."
BOSTON (AP) — A former NFL player and his business partner have pleaded guilty in Boston to running a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme involving fraudulent loans to professional athletes.
Prosecutors say former New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots cornerback Will Allen and partner Susan Daub pleaded guilty to federal fraud, conspiracy and money laundering charges in federal court in Boston.
Daub lives in Coral Spring, Florida, and pleaded guilty. Allen lives in Davie, Florida, and pleaded guilty last week.
Prosecutors say they got money from investors by saying they were making high-interest loans to professional athletes. In some cases, the loans were for less than they claimed or were non-existent.
Prosecutors say they took in more than $35 million and repaid less than $22 million.
PRO BASKETBALL
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been charged with hit-and-run for a wrong-way-related crash on a Southern California freeway.
Orange County prosecutors filed misdemeanor charges against Rodman for a July 20 accident on Interstate 5 in Santa Ana.
Prosecutors say Rodman's SUV was traveling north in a southbound carpool lane around 12:30 a.m., forcing a sedan to swerve into a dividing wall to avoid a collision.
Rodman's attorney, Paul Meyer, says the incident occurred on a poorly signed exit ramp. He says Rodman corrected the driving error without the cars touching, stopped and spoke to people in the other car.
Rodman's also charged with driving across a dividing section and without a valid license, and giving police false information.
He could face two years in county jail if convicted.
GYMNASTICS
MASON, Mich. (AP) — A former USA Gymnastics team doctor was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Michigan involving a child under 13.
Three charges were filed against Dr. Larry Nassar according to online court records in Ingham County. The alleged incidents occurred in 1998. The records don't indicate whether the charges involve one victim or more.
Nassar was arrested and lodged in the county jail. It's unclear when he'll appear in court. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.
Nassar, 53, has been under scrutiny this year after two gymnasts, including a member of the 2000 U.S. women's Olympic team, accused him of sexual abuse.
PRO HOCKEY
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL is taking steps to avoid another John Scott situation at the All-Star Game.
The league announced new fan voting rules that disqualify players from being named All-Star captains if they're injured or sent to the American Hockey League. Scott, a journeyman enforcer, was voted in by fans last year when he was with the Arizona Coyotes and still served as the Pacific Division captain despite being traded to the Montreal Canadiens and demoted to the AHL.
Scott was the MVP of the 3-on-3 tournament that will be back for a second year, but the NHL didn't want a similar awkward situation to happen leading up to the 2017 All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.
