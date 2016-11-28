Controversy in Russia over Holocaust ice dance

Tatiana Navka, a former Olympic ice dancer, and her on-ice partner have caused controversy by dressing up in concentration camp uniform for a dance routine on a popular television show.
Navka, who is the wife of the Russian presidential spokesman, and dancing partner Andrei Burkovsky appeared in Saturday's episode of "Ice Age" dressed in striped uniforms bearing yellow six-pointed stars and heavily made-up to look bruised and frail. Their routine was based on an Academy Award-winning Italian movie about a Jewish father who pretends for the sake of his small son that their interment in a Nazi camp is just a game.
Navka's Instagram account soon was flooded with indignant comments.
Navka and Burkovsky told Russian media on Sunday that it was their way of paying homage to Holocaust victims.
