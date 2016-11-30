Hillary Clinton makes surprise appearance at UNICEF gala

2:06 Andover credit card thief Pause

3:08 Kentucky shell-shocks Arizona State's Bobby Hurley

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

1:19 The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

3:04 Gov. Bevin plans to 'weigh in' on gun violence

2:09 Calipari puts brakes on talk of being 38-1 good

2:45 Fox surprised UK has not had more triple-doubles

1:54 Lafayette coach Denton lauds smarts of All-City forward Pankins