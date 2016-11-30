Aaron Hernandez sues over hacked jailhouse phone calls

Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has sued a company after some of his jailhouse phone calls were apparently listened to by an unknown person.
Hernandez's lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston charges Dallas-based Securus Technologies Inc. with negligence, breach of contract, and invasion of privacy. It demands that Securus provide an account of how the conversations were accessed, how many were listened to, and who listened.
The calls were hacked in 2014 while Hernandez was in a Boston jail awaiting trial on a murder charge. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. He's currently awaiting trial for allegedly killing two men in Boston in 2012.
An attorney for Securus tells the Boston Herald the company plans to respond to the complaint and will preserve potentially relevant information.
Comments