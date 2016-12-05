Guthrie Theater posts modest surplus under new leader

The Guthrie Theater has reported a modest surplus under its new artistic director.
The Tony Award-winning Minneapolis theater reported Monday it finished the fiscal year with an operating surplus of $47,408 on a budget of $28 million.
In a statement, artistic director Joseph Haj said he is "incredibly proud" of his inaugural season at the Guthrie and "so moved" by the community's response. Haj took over last year from Joe Dowling, who had only one year with a deficit in his 20-year tenure.
The Guthrie reported its highest grossing revenue for a production in its 53-year history, with Rodgers and Hammerstein's "South Pacific," directed by Haj, playing to 97 percent capacity.
The season had 29 productions and 578 performances across three stages. Despite a decrease in the number of performances from the previous year, the Guthrie saw a slight growth in attendance, bringing total attendance to 380,108.
---
Online:
http://www.guthrietheater.org
Comments