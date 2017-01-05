Swedish royal palace haunted but ghosts friendly, queen says

1:06 ACLU's Kate Miller testifies against ultrasound bill Pause

1:36 Isaiah Briscoe knows John Calipari is pushing his buttons

0:54 Union workers protest in hallways of Capitol Annex

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

1:42 Billy Kennedy: We were not very good

1:18 De'Aaron Fox on UK's defense

0:59 Malik Monk says Arkansas just another game

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

2:49 John Calipari: 'That's about as well as we can play'