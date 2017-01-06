Police taking statements on singer George Michael's death

2:25 Matthew Mitchell on Cats' confidence Pause

0:25 Snow in downtown Lexington

2:49 John Calipari: 'That's about as well as we can play'

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

1:10 Video highlights of UK basketball signee Shai Alexander at Marshall Hoop Fest

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

0:27 First snow of the season hits the region

3:06 School bus driver sings to her special-needs riders, and it makes their day

1:06 ACLU's Kate Miller testifies against ultrasound bill